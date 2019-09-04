Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film earns Rs 102.38 cr in five days

The Hindi version of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action film, Saaho, grossed Rs 102.38 crore in five days. According to trade analysts, mass circuits have contributed to the film's revenue. The holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi on 2 September also led to footfall in cinemas. Saaho is expected to cross Rs 110 crore in earnings soon.

Here are the latest box office figures for Saaho.

#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

Saaho is Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise. The film is clearly a box office hit but critics have called it "an over-indulgent, over-stylised film in which looks have been prioritised over substance, swagger over script."

The high-octane action-thriller recently cruised to a comfortable third position among the top grossers this year, in terms of their box office business on the opening day. Ranked after Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar's much-loved Mission Mangal, Prabhas' film beat the figures of Dharma Productions' Kalank and Kesari.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi in negative roles. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Saaho has been in the news as the makers were accused of plagiarism on two separate occasions. French director Jérôme Salle had said that the action thriller's plot was copied from his 2008 film Largo Winch. In August, a Bengaluru-based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman had said that the makers copied her installation 'Pulse and Bloom' for the set of the song, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', without permission. The installation was showcased in Burning Man festival of 2014.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

