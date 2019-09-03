You are here:

Saaho copied from French film Largo Winch, alleges director Jerome Salle: At least do it properly?

FP Staff

Sep 03, 2019 13:15:03 IST

French director Jérôme Salle accused Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho of plagiarism. He believed that the plot has been copied from his 2008 film Largo Winch. Last year, he had called out Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi for the same, according to NDTV.

Prabhas in a still from Saaho. YouTube

Salle took to Twitter on 30 August and wrote, "I think I have a promising career in India." However, the sarcasm in his tweet was misconstrued by many.

Following this, he said that if the makers had to copy his work, they should "atleast do it properly."

However, many angry fans rushed to defend Saaho.

In August, a Bengaluru-based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman had said that the makers copied her installation 'Pulse and Bloom' for the set of the song, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', without permission. The installation was showcased in Burning Man festival of 2014.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 13:31:07 IST

