Saaho copied from French film Largo Winch, alleges director Jerome Salle: At least do it properly?

French director Jérôme Salle accused Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho of plagiarism. He believed that the plot has been copied from his 2008 film Largo Winch. Last year, he had called out Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi for the same, according to NDTV.

Salle took to Twitter on 30 August and wrote, "I think I have a promising career in India." However, the sarcasm in his tweet was misconstrued by many.

I think I have a promising career in India. https://t.co/XAiERdgUCF — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2019

Following this, he said that if the makers had to copy his work, they should "atleast do it properly."

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

However, many angry fans rushed to defend Saaho.

Both the film got disaster talk only because of the shitty largo winch it was the same old story line in many old movies . They should have inspired better film than this shitty winch — ️️ (@kothadanam) September 1, 2019

It collected 267 crore nett in 3 days which equals to 37 million dollars more than your film....so the joke is on you #Saaho #Prabhas — Ander1109 (@Ander11091) September 2, 2019

Many directors here copied many hollywood movies but no original director reacted like u Can u plese tell me how many films that you directed is hit even largo winch is a disaster — fire star🔥⭐ (@salmanraaju) September 1, 2019

A secret son and revenge is less a plot and more a trope. Please watch the movie. I didn't see any parallels between your movie and Saaho. Also, the movie was not bad. It was a good action movie that could've done with better editing. — Niharika Sarma (@niharikasarma) September 1, 2019

In August, a Bengaluru-based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman had said that the makers copied her installation 'Pulse and Bloom' for the set of the song, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', without permission. The installation was showcased in Burning Man festival of 2014.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 13:31:07 IST