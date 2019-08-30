You are here:

Saaho: Bangalore artist accuses makers of Prabhas' film of plagiarising artist's 2014 Burning Man art Installation

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's latest action flick Saaho has been wading in troubled waters for quite some time now. One of the posters has allegedly been plagiarised from a Bengaluru-based artist's work.

The artist, identified as Shilo Shiv Suleman, has posted a long note on Instagram, accusing the makers of Saaho for copying her installation 'Pulse and Bloom' for the set of the song, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', without permission. The installation was showcased in Burning Man festival of 2014.

(Read: Saaho movie review: Prabhas picks a generic masala mix to make a post-Baahubali all-India splash. Yawn.)

(Also Read: Saaho movie review: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s action drama aims high, but goes completely haywire)

Check out Suleman's post and Saaho's still here

Initially, social media-famed whistleblower DietSabya had placed a side-by-side comparison of Suleman's work with that of a still from the Saaho song, released earlier this week.

Here's DietSabya's Instagram post

View this post on Instagram

Breaking: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Didn’t find the budget to produce original artwork for poster. . . Left: Artist @shiloshivsuleman; Right #saaho #dietsabya #gandi #copy #prabhas #shraddhakapoor

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on Aug 29, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

The first poster of Saaho was also called out for being eerily similar to Dennis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Another poster, where Shraddha and Prabhas are seen shooting at a group of people, also bore resemblance with the online video game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Saaho has released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to lukewarm reviews.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 16:57:15 IST