Saaho: Bangalore artist accuses makers of Prabhas' film of plagiarising artist's 2014 Burning Man art Installation
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's latest action flick Saaho has been wading in troubled waters for quite some time now. One of the posters has allegedly been plagiarised from a Bengaluru-based artist's work.
The artist, identified as Shilo Shiv Suleman, has posted a long note on Instagram, accusing the makers of Saaho for copying her installation 'Pulse and Bloom' for the set of the song, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', without permission. The installation was showcased in Burning Man festival of 2014.
Check out Suleman's post and Saaho's still here
View this post on Instagram
Where does inspiration come from? What (sacred) wells do we drink from when we create from an original and authentic space? This week people from across the world gather back together in that dust @burningman and I am reminded of how much of my creation comes from my (beating) heart. Pulse and bloom is a biofeedback installation that reacts to people’s heartbeats, and it came to exist because of a series of personal relationships. It was born from love (like me). We had support from @burningman but we also pulled out of our own pockets to make it manifest. I left my home for the first time, moved to another country, went out into that desert. It cost me a heart. It was a gift, and a sacrifice for all of us involved, and changed the paths of all our lifelines. I’m quite certain it was intended for me to create this installation. I’m certain that the sand storms, the dust, the rose-pink clouds, the thunderstorms gathered around it intentionally, for me. What happens when that story gets taken without your permission? I am known by my creation. #pulseandbloom @rd108 @sabarani @lukeiseman @heatheraminastewart @samuelclay with a team of hearts @_gracenotes @jugularbean @vivek_chockalingam @brittanyjanis @_zenrabbit @mattmedved and more. Burningman 2014
View this post on Instagram
A big surprise for all the die hard fans! #BabyWontYouTellMe from #Saaho will be out today. Stay tuned! ☺ #SaahoInCinemas from 30th Aug worldwide! #30AugWithSaaho #4DaysForSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @evelyn_sharma @maheshmanjrekar @mandirabedi @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on
Initially, social media-famed whistleblower DietSabya had placed a side-by-side comparison of Suleman's work with that of a still from the Saaho song, released earlier this week.
Here's DietSabya's Instagram post
Breaking: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Didn’t find the budget to produce original artwork for poster. . . Left: Artist @shiloshivsuleman; Right #saaho #dietsabya #gandi #copy #prabhas #shraddhakapoor
The first poster of Saaho was also called out for being eerily similar to Dennis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Another poster, where Shraddha and Prabhas are seen shooting at a group of people, also bore resemblance with the online video game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.
View this post on Instagram
Breathtaking action like you've never seen before! Witness India's biggest action thriller this August. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019 ❤️ @actorprabhas @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official #30thAugWithSaaho A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on
Saaho has released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to lukewarm reviews.
Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 16:57:15 IST