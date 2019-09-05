Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas' action film rakes in Rs 109.28 cr by Day 6

On the sixth day of its release, the Hindi version of Sujeeth's directorial, Saaho, grossed Rs 6.90 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 109.20 crore.

According to Box Office India, there was a drop in the earnings but the film has performed better than all Hindi releases this year, except Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The heavy rainfall in Mumbai played a role in the drop.

Saaho is Shraddha Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise. The film has been declared a box office hit but critics have called it "an over-indulgent, over-stylised film in which looks have been prioritised over substance, swagger over script."

Here are Saaho's latest box office numbers.

Saaho, which released on 30 August, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. It has become the third highest grossing Tollywood film after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. However, Saaho has not performed well in Tamil Nadu, where its opening day revenue for all versions was only Rs 7.61 crore. The first four days of earnings are estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi in negative roles. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Saaho has been in the news as the makers were accused of plagiarism on two separate occasions. French director Jérôme Salle had said that the plot was copied from his 2008 film Largo Winch. In August, a Bengaluru-based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman had alleged the makers copied her installation 'Pulse and Bloom' for the set of the song, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', without permission. The installation was showcased in Burning Man festival of 2014.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 12:50:22 IST