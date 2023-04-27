Russo Brothers & Priyanka Chopra brings the entire universe of Citadel and how?

The audience has come to expect everything that comes from the Russo Brothers to be extraordinary, revolutionary. Their Midas touch has put them amongst the pantheons of content creation. With the scale, scope, and boundaries of entertainment expanding leaps and bounds, it seemed only natural for them to delve into the streaming space, albeit with something no one has achieved or even attempted before.

Collaborating with Amazon Studios, through their production studio – AGBO, the Russos are bringing to the world, not just a series but an entire universe of Citadel. A global spy-verse of interconnected series that traverses not only cities, and states, but countries, and continents.

The first to launch series in the franchise, boasts of an eclectic and accomplished star cast including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in lead roles. But one can assume the biggest draw of the series are the super successful sibling duo of Anthony and Joe Russo.

Be it the highest grossing film of all time (Avengers: The End Game), or the most-awarded film in the history of Hollywood (Everything Everywhere All At Once), the Russo Brothers have proved time and again that they can do everything, and appeal to almost anyone and everyone.

What makes their latest venture stand out from the rest, is perhaps the ambition to mount an entire franchise of interspersed stories on such a magnanimous scale. But the confidence of not only AGBO but also Amazon Studios is evident that even though the first instalment is yet to launch, the next two (India, Italy) in the series are already under production.

From Mumbai to London, and Rome to Los Angeles, if the word out of the specially hosted premiere screenings all over the world are anything to go by, the audience is in for a visual experience. And why wouldn’t they be, Citadel is the perfect blend of explosive action, edge-of-the-seat thrill, engrossing drama, and scintillating chemistry.

Priyanka Chopra stars as a spy with memory loss for the upcoming epic spy-thriller series Citadel. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel. The fast-paced trailer of Citadel takes us on a roller-coaster ride.

Citadel’s directors, the Russo brothers on the show

Joe of the Russo brothers on working with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden says, “We are incredibly fortunate to have Priyanka and Anthony for Citadel. Anthony and I really love, too, about this is the high-concept of it. That, you know, both Richard and Priyanka get to play multiple versions of themselves. And this notion that their memories have been erased allows them to create new characters who then have to rediscover who they were.”

While the audience from over 240 countries and territories worldwide waits with bated breath to watch the series when it premieres on Friday, April 28, one thing is for certain, after Citadel, content on streaming platforms will never be the same.

Joe of the Russo brothers explains that Citadel is about multiple characters dealing with a crisis of personality and a crisis of conscience. “To have this cast, that also includes Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, to be able to portray these complex characters is, you know. This show doesn’t work without the sort of elegant powerhouse performances that both Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has brought in.”

Talking about the technology Anthony Russo says, “The technology we explore in the show is very forward-thinking. You know, it is grounded in a world that we all know and recognize, but as you peel back the layers to the unknown, part of the unknown is just this very sophisticated tools and systems that spies can use to do things most of us can’t.”

