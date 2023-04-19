Actor Richard Madden who plays Mason Kane shared that Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, Richard spoke how Citadel has been both physically and emotionally demanding. He is full of praise for his co-star Priyanka Chopra and he believes that she has the ability to bring out the best of the actors that she is working with. Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You have been a child actor… How has your journey been in the entertainment industry?

I have been fortunate. And mostly fortunate to play different types of roles. I never stopped learning. It has been an exciting journey and hopefully will keep going.

Your experience of working with Priyanka Chopra for Citadel…

Priyanka is that wonderful, creative, passionate artist and for me that is the most exciting bit because if you get someone who wants to engage with you as much as you do on a project, then half the job is done. I feel if you get to work with someone who can bring out the best in you and each other, then that’s the best thing that can happen in an actor’s life. So, I feel very lucky to get to work with her because she brought my best craft out.

What was the preparation for the role like considering your character in Citadel required a lot of physical training?

We had to do a lot of stunt training. But the toughest bit was to bring about the drama in the process and not just punching and kicking. The preparation was focusing on how we tell the stories of these two characters –how they need each other, how they can hate and love each other at the same time. It was a task to put all these elements together in each of the sequences. So, it was quite a complicated process.

On working with the Russo brothers…

We all know that Russo brothers are brilliant filmmakers. They have created some wonderful films. But with Citadel, it’s a brand new concept and it is not only an original idea, but the characters are also original and it is not based on anything. This concept is something that can move across continents, countries, I feel that only the Russo brothers can have this kind of a global vision.

You are already familiar with the long format, but what is that extra bit of effort that you had to put in for Citadel?

Long format is a beautiful way to explore and delve into the character and the audience too get a lot more time in understanding the different layers and complexities of the characters. For me I had to double up the effort because I am playing two people within the same body. Plus, it gave me an opportunity to pull out the extremes of both the characters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.