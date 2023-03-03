Entertainment

Explained: Here's why the trailer of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel has been delayed

Prime Video debuted first-look images for the highly anticipated action-spy thriller Citadel, revealing that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

Vinamra Mathur March 03, 2023 16:58:03 IST
Citadel

Priyanka Chopra’s next major Hollywood outing is going to be on Amazon Prime Video in the form of Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden and is presented by Russo Brothers. The trailer of the series was all set to be out yesterday on March 2 but the plans were canned.

Why the trailer has been postponed!

As per a report by Deadline, the trailer has been delayed due to the unfortunate tragic events in Greece where a passenger train collided with a freight train, claiming at least 38 lives, leaving many others injured. The makers even released a statement on the same.

It read- “Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday’s devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel.”

About Citadel

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

