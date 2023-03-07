Priyanka Chopra and Russo brothers Citadel trailer review

Priyanka Chopra stars as a spy with memory loss for the upcoming epic spy-thriller series Citadel. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel. The fast-paced trailer of Citadel takes us on a roller-coaster ride.

Citadel’s directors, the Russo brothers on the show

Joe of the Russo brothers on working with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden says, “We are incredibly fortunate to have Priyanka and Anthony for Citadel. Anthony and I really love, too, about this is the high-concept of it. That, you know, both Richard and Priyanka get to play multiple versions of themselves. And this notion that their memories have been erased allows them to create new characters who then have to rediscover who they were.”

Joe of the Russo brothers explains that Citadel is about multiple characters dealing with a crisis of personality and a crisis of conscience. “To have this cast, that also includes Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, to be able to portray these complex characters is, you know. This show doesn’t work without the sort of elegant powerhouse performances that both Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has brought in.”

Talking about the technology Anthony Russo says, “The technology we explore in the show is very forward-thinking. You know, it is grounded in a world that we all know and recognize, but as you peel back the layers to the unknown, part of the unknown is just this very sophisticated tools and systems that spies can use to do things most of us can’t.”

About Citadel

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are strangers on a train, except they aren’t strangers, in the trailer of upcoming web-series Citadel which released today. Turns out, the two belong to a spy agency named Citadel but have no memory of each other or being spies at all, having had their minds wiped. A meeting on a train jogs their memories and some high octane action follows as well as some romantic frisson. Stanley Tucci appears in the trailer as a spymaster who presses Priyanka and Richard – or, to give them their screen names, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane – back into the service of Citadel against a villain who aims to establish a new world order. Unsurprisingly, Priyanka is thoroughly badass who turns out to be as deadly as she looks.

The first season of the ground-breaking global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. Citadel will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

