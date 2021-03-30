Russell Crowe joins Chris Hemsworth in Australia to film Thor: Love and Thunder
Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on 6 May, 2022.
Hollywood star Russell Crowe has boarded the cast of Marvel Studios' much-anticipated superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder.
According to Deadline, Crowe will appear in an unspecified role in the upcoming fourth instalment in the Thor franchise.
The film, directed by filmmaker-writer Taika Waititi, is currently in production in Australia.
The actor's involvement was first suspected when photos surfaced over the weekend of him in Australia with the cast of the Marvel Studios film, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 27, 2021
It marks actor Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular superhero.
Actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are reprising their roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively.
Hollywood star Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan are also part of the cast.
Waititi has penned the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on 6 May, 2022.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
