Disney reveals new dates for Black Panther 2, Death on the Nile, Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love & Thunder will releases on 6 May, 2022, followed by Black Panther 2 on 8 July, 2022, and Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel 2 on 11 November, 2022

Disney Studios has updated its release calendar for the next couple of years, giving new dates for much-awaited movies such as Free Guy, Thor: Love & Thunder, and The King's Man.

Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer-starrer Free Guy, which was slated to hit the theatres in the US on 11 December, will now release on 21 May, 2021, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney has also given a new date for Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh's much-touted follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express. The film, starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, will debut in theatres on 12 September, 2021.

The King's Man, a prequel to Mathew Vaughn's Kingsman series, is moving back one month to 12 March, 2021.

On the Marvel front, Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love & Thunder will bow out 6 May, 2022, followed by Black Panther 2 on 8 July, 2022, and Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel 2 on 11 November, 2022.

From Pixar, Encanto will debut on 24 November, 2021, with Turning Red bowing out on 11 March, 2022, and Toy Story origins story Lightyear, voice starring Chris Evans, releasing on 17 June, 2022.

Disney has also shared a date for Patty Jenkins' newly announced Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The film will release on 22 December, 2023.