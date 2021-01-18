Matt Damon heads to Australia to reportedly film Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon is quarantining in Sydney, Australia, where the Marvel flick is due to begin shooting soon.

Matt Damon has joined Chris Hemsworth's upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, reports CNET.

The actor has joined the upcoming blockbuster's cast, having touched down in Sydney, Australia, where he'll quarantine for two weeks before filming begins.

The project was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, with actors confirmed Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman, were confirmed to reprise their roles as Thor, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster for Thor: Love & Thunder. Later, in March last year, Christian Bale was announced to play an antagonist in Marvel Studios' film.

Damon had a cameo role in Thor: Ragnarok, playing an actor who plays Loki in an Asgardian stage play. Meanwhile, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill took the roles of his brother and father.

"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said in a statement to local press. "Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to May 2022.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder, the film will also star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, among others.