Chris Hemsworth says Thor: Love and Thunder will see his character 'drastically change again'

Earlier this year, Disney announced the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including a new film Thor: Love and Thunder. Writer and director Taika Waititi had revealed that Academy Award winner Natalia Portman, who played Jane Foster in the franchise, would take up the Mjolnir as the first female Thor.

Chris Hemsworth will also be back on board as the golden Asgardian warrior, who we last saw jetting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, little is known about his character's fate in the film.

According to Comicbook.com, at the recent Tokyo Comic-Con, Hemsworth admitted that he did not know much about the new project, which is currently in the pipeline. He did reveal that the film would go on floors in mid-2020. "Lots of love and lots of thunder. You can expect that. I haven’t seen the script yet. I know they’re working very hard on it and pretty excited to bring you something pretty fresh and new again. But having left Endgame, where Thor was, we have a lot of room to move there and drastically change again, which is very, very exciting. But we start shooting that sort of mid-next year."

Meanwhile, at the same event, Mark Ruffalo revealed that he and Hemsworth had improvised most of Thor: Ragnarok's script, reports Comicbook.com. Ruffalo, who is known to essay Hulk onscreen, is notorious for spilling spoilers of upcoming MCU projects, was tightlipped about Love and Thunder.

Previously at the San Diego Comic-Con in July, Waititi had said that Love and Thunder is "full emotion, love, and thunder" and introduces for the first time female Thor.

Also featuring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Thor: Love And Thunder is scheduled to release on 5 November, 2021.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 17:28:36 IST