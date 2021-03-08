Natalie Portman's photos from set of Taika Waititi's film Thor: Love And Thunder leaked

Photos of Tessa Thompson, who will play Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder and Chris Hemsworth in his Thor avatar were also leaked online.

Natalie Portman's photos from the Australia set of Taika Waititi's film Thor: Love And Thunder, were recently leaked online. The actor, dressed as Jane Foster in sneakers, a hoodie and jeans can be seen performing stunts and sharing a laugh with the film's masked crew.

A video of the VFX team shooting for a flight scene with Portman is also making the rounds. The scene will focus on how Jane acquires the powers of the Mjolnir (Thor's hammer) and its affect on the New Asgard, according to Comicbook.com.

The set photos also feature a memorial structure to pay tribute to the location where Anthony Hopkin's Odin died and where Cate Blanchett's Hela destroyed the Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok.

Images of Tessa Thompson, who will play Valkyrie and Chris Hemsworth in his Thor avatar were also leaked online.

Here are the pictures

the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics... someone check on them and see if they’re okay pic.twitter.com/jpLKEPqFf9 — alex (@loventhunders) March 5, 2021

📹 Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/MfJPu0se0I — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) March 5, 2021

natalie portman, tessa thompson, and brie larson on set of Thor: Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/qtzZ3USLor — jas🌠 (@infinitespider) March 6, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder is a direct sequel to Ragnarok, and was announced 2019 Comic-Con panel in San Diego. Waititi had also revealed July that the script of Love and Thunder is “insane and romantic”.

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.