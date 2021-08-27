RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, is under post-production now.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has completed shooting on his magnum opus film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).

The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr.

In a social media post on Thursday on the official Twitter and Instagram pages of RRR, the makers announced that the team has finished shooting.

Check out the official updates from the RRR Instagram handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

The principal photography of RRR commenced in November 2018. After the coronavirus pandemic hit India in March 2020, the shooting came to a halt. It was later resumed in October.

The shoot was again put on hold in May 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. It restarted from 21 June after the Telangana government lifted the shutdown in the state.

The team of RRR headed to Ukraine early this month to shoot the last schedule of the much-talked about period action movie.

Check out their post on wrapping the final schedule

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

The film, also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, is produced by DVV Entertainments.

RRR is schedule for a theatrical release on 13 October.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.