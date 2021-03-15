First look of Alia Bhatt as Sita from SS Rajamouli's RRR revealed on actor's 28th birthday
RRR, starring Alia Bhatt along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, will release in theatres on 13 October.
The first look of Alia Bhatt from SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR earlier today (15 March) to mark the actor's 28th birthday.
The still sees Bhatt dolled up in traditional attire, looking away from the camera and staring at a distance.
Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!
Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/NFe4WwjS6u
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 15, 2021
Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribe leaders Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan).
A day before her birthday on Sunday, 14 March, Bhatt teased fans by sharing a glimpse of her look as Sita.
Taking to social media, Alia shared a silhouette image of herself sitting in a temple, in front of Sita's idol, resonating with her character.
The expansion of the title RRR is revealed as Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada (all of which translate to Rage, War, Blood) while it is Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi.
Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, RRR has a budget of Rs 300 crore. The makers launched the film in November 2018. Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao attended the launch event along with the cast.
RRR marks Alia's entry into Southern cinema. Also featuring Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris, the period action drama is slated to hit theatres on 13 October.
Alia was last seen in father-director Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. Her upcoming releases include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, confirms mother Neetu
In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor said that Ranbir Kapoor is recovering well.
Shah Rukh Khan announces next production titled Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah among others
Darlings, which marks Alia Bhatt's maiden production, will go on floors later this month.
Rohit Shetty turns 48: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar wish Sooryavanshi filmmaker
The release date of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (30 April) was announced on the director's birthday today.