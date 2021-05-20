On Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashanth Neel also announced his next film with the actor.

South star Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today, 20 May. On the special occasion, SS Rajamouli, the director of his much-awaited film RRR, released a new poster featuring the actor on social media. Jr NTR is playing the character of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie.

In his tweet, Rajamouli revealed that the character of Bheem has a heart of gold but when he rebels, he stands strong and bold.

RRR will narrate the stories of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. To celebrate the special occasion, director Prashanth Neel also announced his next film with Jr NTR.

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Adarsh Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan among others also wished the actor on social media

Happy birthday Anna! All the love and success to you ❤ — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) May 20, 2021

Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother! pic.twitter.com/wXQ15THjLd — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2021

Wish you a very happy birthday tarak @tarak9999. May all your dreams come true and you touch newer heights of success. Hope you recover very soon.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/M8Vyj5clMy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2021

Wishing One of the Finest Allrounder Of this Generation & A Powerhouse Of Talent "Young Tiger" @tarak9999 Garu A Very Happy Birthday!!❤️ Praying For Your Speed Recovery!!✨#HappyBirthdayNTR — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 20, 2021