On Jr NTR's birthday, makers of RRR reveal new poster of actor as Komaram Bheem

On Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashanth Neel also announced his next film with the actor.

FP Trending May 20, 2021 17:38:06 IST
South star Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today, 20 May. On the special occasion, SS Rajamouli, the director of his much-awaited film RRR, released a new poster featuring the actor on social media. Jr NTR is playing the character of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie.

In his tweet, Rajamouli revealed that the character of Bheem has a heart of gold but when he rebels, he stands strong and bold.

RRR will narrate the stories of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. To celebrate the special occasion, director Prashanth Neel also announced his next film with Jr NTR.

Adarsh Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan among others also wished the actor on social media

