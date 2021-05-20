On Jr NTR's birthday, makers of RRR reveal new poster of actor as Komaram Bheem
On Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashanth Neel also announced his next film with the actor.
South star Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today, 20 May. On the special occasion, SS Rajamouli, the director of his much-awaited film RRR, released a new poster featuring the actor on social media. Jr NTR is playing the character of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie.
In his tweet, Rajamouli revealed that the character of Bheem has a heart of gold but when he rebels, he stands strong and bold.
My Bheem has a heart of gold.
But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold!
Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/8o6vUi9oqm
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 20, 2021
RRR will narrate the stories of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. To celebrate the special occasion, director Prashanth Neel also announced his next film with Jr NTR.
The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021
Adarsh Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan among others also wished the actor on social media
Happy birthday Anna! All the love and success to you ❤
— Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) May 20, 2021
Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother! pic.twitter.com/wXQ15THjLd — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2021
Meet my dearest @tarak9999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.
He's a rebel with a cause!
Happy Birthday Brother ❤️@ssrajamouli @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/g4p9sVNFsZ
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2021
Wish you a very happy birthday tarak @tarak9999. May all your dreams come true and you touch newer heights of success. Hope you recover very soon.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/M8Vyj5clMy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2021
Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999 Lots of Love ❤️ @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani @Dabboo #HappyBirthdayNTR #NTR31 #NTR #JrNTR #dabbooratnaniphotography pic.twitter.com/3BmJKWOtTA
— Dabboo Ratnani (@DabbooRatnani) May 19, 2021
Wishing One of the Finest Allrounder Of this Generation & A Powerhouse Of Talent "Young Tiger" @tarak9999 Garu A Very Happy Birthday!!❤️ Praying For Your Speed Recovery!!✨#HappyBirthdayNTR — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 20, 2021
Woww woww !!!
Wish U a SUPER DUPER HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother @tarak9999
May U keep Rocking always with ur FIREBALL of ENERGY & keep us Entertained with ur Brilliant Talent always !! ❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayNTR https://t.co/5nw8LZk8o4
— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 20, 2021
also read
Jr NTR requests fans to not celebrate his birthday amid COVID-19 crisis: 'Stay home, follow local lockdown rules'
Jr NTR, who turns 38 tomorrow, urged his fans to show solidarity with those in need during COVID-19 second wave.
Watch: Team RRR shares COVID-19 safety protocol, urges everyone to help nation overcome pandemic
Team RRR's video message sees Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli request people to always wear masks and avail of the vaccines at the soonest
Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus; actor self-quarantines along with his family
Jr NTR requested everyone who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus