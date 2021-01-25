SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, to release in cinemas on 13 October
SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated feature RRR finally has a release date. The fictional tale of two freedom fighters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR will hit cinemas on 13 October.
Rajamouli took to his social media handle to share the development alongside a new poster
Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021. #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @thondankani @RRRMovie @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/NCIHHXQ8Im
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 25, 2021
The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.
In the film Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharama Raju and Junior NTR essays the character of Komaram Bheem. According to a report by The Indian Express, Rajamouli had earlier revealed that the film will be a fictional story of two Telugu freedom fighters.
RRR is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah. RRR was earlier slated to release on 30 July last year, but its filming came to a halt due to the pandemic-mandated lockdown. The team eventually resumed work in October.
After this film, Rajamouli will be directing a film for veteran producer KL Narayana where Mahesh Babu is the lead.
