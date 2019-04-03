RRR: Action sequence, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, leaked from sets of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film

A leaked scene from SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is doing the rounds on the Internet. The scene is reportedly from an action sequence leaked from the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial venture.

In said scene, actor Jr NTR can be seen getting down from a bus and riding a bike which has Ram Charan as its pillion rider. The fans are already speculating that NTR and Ram Charan will be seen as brothers in the film.

Apparently, if rumours are to be believed NTR and Charan (who have come together for the first time), will essay the role of brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as freedom revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion, which will be shown as the flashback episode.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, in a press meet held in March, Rajamouli revealed that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

The film, which is all set to star Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles, is being produced by DVV Danayya with a massive budget of Rs 300 crore.

RRR will open in theatres in 10 Indian languages worldwide on 30 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 17:43:58 IST