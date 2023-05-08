Singer Katy Perry turned out in a Vivienne Westwood pink tailored dress with matching waistcoat and was seen struggling to find a seat at King Charles III’s Coronation. The dress code for the Coronation was day dresses for the ladies, while men were invited to wear morning coats, suits or uniforms. Many guests came in national dress or decorations and wore insignia important to their countries. We missed Meghan Markle for her outstanding style sense.

Pop star Katy Perry was set to make Americans proud at King Charles’ Coronation while sitting among the guests at Westminster Abbey. Fashion critics believe that the tailoring on her Vivienne Westwood outfit wasn’t up to the mark. According to the glam.com, “Her outfit was a bit large in some places and tighter in others, the mismatching tailoring took away from the theme of her look, giving her an ill-fitting purple look.’’

We all love Dame Emma Thompson, but again her dressing was pedestrian at the coronation. Known for her effortless style, she didn’t live up to the expectations of her fans. The fashion critic of glam.com described her dress as, “With a decorative red dress that held her MBE medal, Thompson wore a low-cut black dress underneath that was both too much and not enough. While a fabulous dress for a night out, the dress simply wasn’t the best garment for the king’s coronation.”

But undoubtedly, the most worst dressed at the coronation was Conservative MP Therese Coffey. Her Union Jack print scarf was the cherry on top of a truly terrible outfit, flying the flag far too literally.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of the former Prime Minister is known for her sustainable fashion choices, but this time at King’s Coronation, she made headlines for the wrong reasons as one of the worst dressed lady. Wearing a rather casual blue –printed midi dress, Johnson went lowkey for a grand occasion like the King’s coronation. Johnson also paired the dress with a jacket that simply didn’t match the dress or the event they were attending.

Everything said and done we missed Meghan Markle‘s sharp dressing sense and her individualistic style at the King Charles’s Coronation. When it comes to fashion Meghan is one of the most well-dressed Hollywood actors. Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan highlighted Meghan Markle’s dressing and her choice of colour for her outfits with her moods and a story that she wanted to tell the people of Britain.

In the Harry & Meghan docu-drama, Meghan very clearly mentioned that her dressing was a way of self-expression. She chose shades of beige, grey and whites initially because she was trying to just fit in and get camouflaged in the crowd of white men and women surrounding her. She tried hard for acceptance from all and opted for muted shades because she wasn’t trying not to get noticed. There was a lot of bad reporting on her dressing which according to the royal reportage was not matching up to the so called ‘classy’ standards of the royal family. There were a lot of insecurities with the royal family too as Meghan was grabbing attention from the public, which they were not getting and which is very evident from the images and videos shown in Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, it is shown that the day she decided to step down from her royal duties, Meghan wore an all green outfit including her headgear. The colour green stands for feminist movement which Meghan is vocal about. All throughout her life Meghan has been very vocal about her fight against racism being mixed race and then getting married into the royal family of Britain where racism is rampant starting from the depiction in the art work and their love for white skin tone.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.