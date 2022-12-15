Explained: How Harry and Meghan story is relatable to Indian marriages

It definitely wasn’t easy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take the drastic step of moving out from the royal family and stepping down from their royal position. Now, what led them to do this is quite visible from the Netlix’s documentary-series Harry & Meghan. Sometimes we do feel that there was too much washing of dirty linen in public to an extent that made my stomach turn. But there were a lot of things that was relatable to the Indian marriage system. And most importantly it wasn’t just about Harry and Meghan, it was about Lady Diana too.

Harry very clearly say in the documentary, he didn’t want history to repeat itself and lose another woman in his life to media frenzy and conspiracies mentioning very clearly about his mother Lady Diana, whose death probably he is yet to get over. Here is how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life story is relatable to every Indian middle-class family.

Firstly, marrying outside the caste is not acceptable very easily in any Indian family, no matter how forward thinking we can call ourselves to be. Harry married a woman of colour Meghan who was from America and a divorcee which didn’t go down well with the royal family. A lot of times Meghan was insulted in a subtle way and was made to feel unwanted to an extent that the both had to walk out from the royal household. Hats off to Prince Harry who was with her through thick and thin.

Prince Harry did pay a heavy price for it as he revealed that his father, Prince Charles cut him off from the royal family money after the couple stepped down from the position of senior royals. This is a relatable right, when Indian fathers tick the names off of the sons from the family will and are not given any power of inheritance of valued possession and property.

In most Indian households independent women with their own ideas about life and the way they want to raise their kids is not an acceptable thing. Meghan Markle being a woman of good social and professional standing was a thing that made the royals feel insecure about. In the Netflix documentary-series, Harry & Meghan, Harry does mention that there were a lot of similarities that he has observed between her mother, Lady Diana and Meghan. Lady Diana was a woman of substance who had a mind of her own and so was Meghan. The same happens in an Indian household too, especially in a middle-class family where an individualistic thinking woman with a strong personality is not really welcomed.

