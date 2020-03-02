Rohit Shetty says there's 'no police brutality' in Sooryavanshi, adds that it's best to 'stay silent' about Delhi riots

Director Rohit Shetty, who is expanding his cop universe with Sooryavanshi, on Monday said his movie doesn't show police brutality.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, the director, best known for Singham series and Simmba, was asked whether his films glorified police brutality and encounter killings but he dismissed the question.

"Police brutality hai hi nahin meri film mein. Tu galat film dekh ke aayi hai. Wrong question. (There''s no police brutality in my film. You have watched the wrong film)," Shetty told reporters.

Asked about his reaction on Delhi riots, the director said the best thing at this time would be to stay quiet.

"It''s a very serious issue and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay calm. Our officials, the government, our people are there... It''s easy to talk about what people have gone through there while doing an event here. So the best thing, right now, for entire India would be to stay silent.

"Everyone''s been talking and the chaos is increasing. If we stay quiet, things will fall in place. There''s a chief minister, others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You''ll be s**t scared. One should never engage in it. I can give a lecture, people will praise me on social media. But right now, we all should stay silent about it for a few days... Until it is sorted, let''s us not speak."

The trailer launch was also attended by co-producer Karan Johar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 15:01:32 IST