Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakh from Simmba earnings to Mumbai Police welfare fund at Umang 2019

Rohit Shetty, who was among the several Bollywood celebrities attending Mumbai Police's annual cultural festival Umang 2019, donated Rs 51 lakh from the earnings of Simmba to Mumbai Police welfare fund. The cheque was handed over by Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, on behalf his production house Rohit Shetty Picturez, to the Commissioner of Police at the event.

Simmba, which released a month ago on 28 December, has been on a money-churning spree ever since it hit screens. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark on 9 January, the total box office collection now stands at Rs 239.60 crores, as of Monday.

#Simmba [Week 5] Fri 12 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs, Sun 35 lakhs, Mon 12 lakhs. Total: ₹ 239.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2019

The Ranveer Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan action cop entertainer has also become Shetty biggest ever blockbuster, surpassing the earnings of Chennai Express.

Shetty's forthcoming movie is also going to be a cop film, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead. Titled Sooryavanshi, the film will see Kumar as the chief of India's anti-terrorism squad. It is also being speculated that Ranveer and Ajay will also make appearances in the film, as Simmba and Singham respectively.

Umang 2019, like every year, was a star-studded event. A number of Bollywood personalities graced the occasion, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among many others.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 11:18:26 IST