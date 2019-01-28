You are here:

Umang 2019: Rohit Shetty's cop force Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar salute Mumbai Police

FP Staff

Jan 28, 2019 11:51:07 IST

The 2019 edition of the annual cultural festival dedicated to Mumbai Police, Umang, was held on 27 January this year. Several Bollywood stars made their presence felt, with many of them putting up stunning performances. This star-studded affair witnessed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among many others.

Ranveer, who played a policeman in his recent release Simmba, arrived on stage sitting on an SUV, just like his character in the film. He performed to the song 'Aankh Maarey' from the film along with his co-star Sara.


Ajay Devgn (Singham), Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba), who are all part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, posed together.

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday and share a fun boomerang with filmmaker Rohit, Ajay, Ranveer and himself. In the clip, shot at Umang, the four can be seen kicking in the air. While Akshay is seen donning a police uniform, the rest are in casual clothing  

Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a poem to Mumbai policewomen

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving together for the festival. While Ranbir looked dapper in a blue suit, Alia wore a white anarkali. Ranbir also put up a performance to songs from his last film Sanju.

 

 

 

Fresh from his hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal put out an energetic performance.

RJ Malishka hosted the event, and took to her social media and share her excitement for the event.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 11:54:41 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Amitabh Bachchan , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mumbai Police , Ranbir Kapoor , Ranveer Singh , Shah Rukh Khan , Shareworthy , Umang 2019

