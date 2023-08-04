Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is turning out to be a success story at the global box office. Talking about the domestic market, the rom-com witnessed solid growth during its opening weekend and managed to hold well on weekdays.

With the first-week business of around Rs 73.20 crore, the film is set to surpass the lifetime total of movies like Bholaa (Rs 82.04 crore), Satyaprem Ki Katha (Rs 77.10 crore) and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Rs 87.45 crore) to become the sixth-highest grosser of 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore), Tu Jhoothu Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore), Adipurush (Rs 135.04 crore) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore).

In fact, just like the above-mentioned films, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani too is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore by its second weekend or by the second Monday at the box office.

The film will become Karan Johar’s second film to hit the century after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Ranveer Singh has achieved this elite club with films like ’83, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt’s films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR (Hindi), Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, Gully Boy, Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 2 States have crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the ticket windows.

Since there are no big releases this weekend, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will continue its dominance in the domestic market. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Choudhury in prominent roles, the music of the film is composed by Pritam, with some Madam Mohan’s evergreen tracks.