Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has witnessed substantial growth over the weekend, which proves its wide acceptance among its target audience. While it is crucial for the rom-com to hold well on the weekdays, RRKPK has achieved some great milestones in its first 3 days of release.

Ranveer Singh’s eighth-biggest opener

With opening day collections of Rs 11.10 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged as Ranveer’s eighth-biggest opener of all-time after Padmaavat (Rs 24 crore including Rs 5 crore from paid previews), Simmba (Rs 20.72 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore), Gunday (Rs 16.12 crore), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (Rs 16 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 12.80 crore) and 83 (Rs 12.64 crore).

Alia Bhatt’s eight-biggest opener

Co-incidentally, RRKPK has also turned out to be Alia’s eighth-highest first-day grosser after Brahmastra – Part 1 (Rs 36 crore), Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), RRR (Rs 20.07 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore), Shaandaar (Rs 13.10 crore), 2 States (Rs 12.42 crore), and Badrinathi Ki Dulhania (Rs 12.25 crore).

Sixth-biggest opener of 2023

The film also emerged as the sixth-biggest opener of the year after Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Adipurush (Rs 36 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 11.20).

Ranveer Singh’s seventh-highest first-weekend grosser

With approx collections of Rs 45.65 crore in its first three days of release, RRKPK has emerged as Ranveer’s seventh-highest opening weekend grosser after Padamaavat (Rs 114 crore), Simmba (Rs 75.11 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 72.45 crore), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (Rs 52.75 crore), 83 (Rs 47 crore) and Bajirao Mastani (Rs 46.77 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Alia Bhatt’s fifth-highest first-weekend grosser

The versatile actress got her fifth-highest weekend with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Brahmastra – Part 1 (Rs 120.75 crore), Kalank (Rs 62.75 crore), RRR (Rs 75.57 crore) and Gully Boy (Rs 72.45 crore)

2023’s fifth-highest first-weekend grosser

The Karan Johar directorial has beaten Bholaa, Satyaprem Ki Katha and others to emerge the fifth-highest weekend grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), Adipurush (Rs 103 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 70.64 crore) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 68.17 crore).

10th position at the USA box office

The film debuted at the 10th position at the USA box office in its opening weekend with the collections of $1.6 million.