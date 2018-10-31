Rocketry - The Nambi Effect teaser: First glimpse of R Madhavan as ISRO scientist revealed

The Hindi and English teaser of R Madhavan's upcoming trilingual, Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, was released on 31 October. Based on the life and times of scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, the film stars Madhavan in the lead role. The film primarily sheds light on the former ISRO official's wrongful imprisonment in an espionage case.

In the teaser, a glum-looking Madhavan is seen imprisoned in a dark cell overlooking a rocket launch site.

The charges against Narayanan were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998, also awarding him Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

Madhavan on Monday took to Instagram to share a video in which he said: "There are many personal stories in the world you would have heard about and many more you have no clue about. But there are a few stories knowing nothing about which means that you know very little about your nation. Nambi Narayanan's story is one such story. Because when you hear this man's story, and see his achievements, then I promise you will never be able to stay slient. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect... For those who don't know will be aware and for those who think they know this will be a revelation."

Watch the teaser here:

