You are here:

Robert Pattinson on whether Joaquin Phoenix will play Joker in The Batman: 'It's kind of a different world'

Robert Pattinson says Matt Reeves' The Batman is a different animal from the recent released Joker.

It was recently announced The Batman will see Zoë Kravitz play Catwoman and Paul Dano will portray Edward Nashton aka The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright is set to play Commissioner Gordon. However, Joaquin Phoenix's version of the Clown Price of Crime will not feature in the new film.

"It's kind of a different world," Pattinson, who is set to play the Caped Crusader, told Yahoo Entertainment.

Joker director Todd Phillips had confirmed in September that the two characters will never meet onscreen, according to Variety.

The actor said he is yet to see Joker. "I might watch it tonight. Joaquin is the best he's awesome in everything," Pattinson added.

He recently said Batman was not a hero, adding it was a "complicated character", whose morality was "a little bit off". Pattinson was roped into play Batman after Ben Affleck stepped down from the film. Reeves, who has directed the last two Planet of the Apes sequels, took over directing duties for the DC superhero film in 2017.

Reeves along with his Planet of the Apes collaborator Dylan Clark, is producing the film. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on 25 June, 2021.

Pattinson will also be seen with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's latest film, Tenet, releasing 17 July, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 14:18:37 IST