Robert Pattinson thinks Batman is not a 'golden boy'; Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer congratulate Zoe Kravitz for Catwoman

Robert Pattinson, who will essay the role of the titular DC hero in Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman, says he does not consider the protagonist to be a hero.

Speaking to The New York Times, the actor says he finds Batman to be a "dope character" whose "morality is a little bit off." "Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character," he tells the publication.

On the other hand, Ex-Catwomen Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer congratulated the next Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz, who has been roped in to play the character in the upcoming The Batman.

(Read: Zoë Kravitz could not audition for Catwoman because of her racial background, reveals 2015 interview of actress)

Berry toasted for Kravitz in a tweet by calling her "eternally graceful" and "extremely bad **s."

Check out Halle Berry's tweet for Zoe Kravitz here

Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass @ZoeKravitz. Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family! ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/9YJ2EekcNG — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 17, 2019

Halle Berry was cast as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in 2004. However, she received much criticism from fans and critics for her role. The actor even walked the red carpet of Razzie Awards in 2005 to accept the award for worst actress. Pfeiffer, who also portrayed the role in Batman Returns in 1992, talked about Kravitz's casting with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "I'm so excited," Pfeiffer said. On being asked for a piece of advice for the actor on playing the popular role, the 61-year-old actor said, "Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you're going to go to the bathroom." Check out the segment here

Michelle Pfeiffer’s advice for @ZoeKravitz in her new role as #Catwoman might surprise you pic.twitter.com/1LcZ0EIqFC — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 15, 2019

Other than them, Anne Hathaway, who essayed the role in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, also expressed her opinion on the new casting, taking to Instagram.

According to Collider, The Batman has added another actor to its cast lineup. The report states Paul Dano has been cast as Edward Nashton aka The Riddler in the movie. Apart from Pattinson and Kravitz, the film also stars Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman is slated to release on 25 June, 2021.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 13:07:57 IST