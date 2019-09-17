Tenet: Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia begin shooting at Gateway of India, Mumbai; see pictures

Director Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson, who recently flew down to Mumbai to shoot for their upcoming film Tenet, were spotted at Mumbai's famed tourist attraction Gateway of India. The film also stars John David Washington in the lead, with a supporting cast of Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, and Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia.

Pictures of Pattinson and Kapadia prepping for the shoot have surfaced online. The stills also show Nolan cranking the camera during the early hours of Monday.

Although not much is known about the film, Tenet is reportedly the follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, that earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Billed as an action epic film, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries.

In August, the trailer of Tenet was secretly unveiled before some early shows of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Variety reported the 40-long-teaser has not been released on the web, and there is uncertainty about when it will. However, the teaser reportedly stars only John David Washington, and features the tagline “It’s time for a new protagonist.”

The Hollywood Reporter provided a detailed description of the trailer. As per their report, the trailer begins with a shot of shattered window-pane, punctured by a bullet. Washington is then seen standing behind the glass. He moves closer to examine the glass. Then, a montage of shots showing Washington in action appear on screen. The teaser ends with Washington's face being covered with an oxygen mask as he slowly breathes.

The tentpole is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July, 2020.

