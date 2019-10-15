The Batman director Matt Reeves hints at Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz playing Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson

The Batman makers seem to have roped in Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson. The development was reported by several publications.

Following this, writer and director Matt Reeves shared a cryptic tweet featuring the actress on Tuesday. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Comicbook.com notes this is not the first time Reeves has shared just a similar tweet. He had confirmed Pattinson's casting in similar fashion, by sharing a GIF image on Twitter.

Here is Reeves' tweet

Variety writes the makers were in talks with Kravitz, Zazie Beetz (Joker), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl). Kravitz took the role despite scheduling issues with the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film.

Catwoman was most recently played by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The character has previously been brought to life onscreen by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns (1992), and Halle Berry in a standalone film (2004).

Besides Kravitz, the cast may also include Jonah Hill in a negative role, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, famously played by Gary Oldman and JK Simmons in the past.

Reeve's The Batman is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight, and will feature many of Batman villains. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark.

"It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been," Reeves had told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Batman will hit the theatres on 25 June, 2021.

