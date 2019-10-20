You are here:

The Batman: Oscar winner Michael Giacchino to compose the score for Matt Reeves' film

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino has come on board to lend his music to the much-anticipated The Batman movie.

During an event at London's Royal Albert Hall, where Giacchino and fellow composer David Arnold were having a friendly competition, director of The Batman, Matt Reeves made a surprise appearance and shared the news with the audience.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker came on stage and got down on one knee in a mock proposal, asking Giacchino to join the Warner Bros project.

Reeves and Giacchino have earlier collaborated on Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

Prior to the DC film, the composer has worked on superhero movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), The Incredibles (2004) and The Incredibles 2 (2018). Recently, he provided the score for Taika Waititi's satirical black comedy, Jojo Rabbit. Giacchino won the the Best Original Score Academy Award for Up (2010).

He will also compose for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Batman features Robert Pattinson as a the Caped Crusader, while Zoë Kravitz essays the role of Catwoman. Paul Dano is playing the villain the Riddler and Jeffrey Wright is on board as Commissioner Gordon.

The film is set for a June 2021 release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 15:01:43 IST