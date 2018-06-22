Rishi Kapoor on young Bollywood actors taking up challenging roles: 'Alia has been lucky, she has the talent too'

Rishi Kapoor, who was last seen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out, has had a fairly busy year. He has two more new releases lined up, Anubhav Sinha's Mulk alongside Taapsee Pannu and Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal with Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur.

Besides that, he is shooting the Hindi adaptation of Spanish movie The Body, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Shobhita Dasgupta.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about working on four films in a year at his age, Kapoor said that he enjoyed working in films and it was a great high for him to be in any part of cinema.

He also said that he saw the same passion in his son Ranbir Kapoor. He found it great that actors his age were still getting work and he had the option to choose out of whatever films he was offered.

He also addressed how challenging roles were hard to come by back in the 70s and 80s. Compared to the films he worked in back then, he found his current projects more enjoyable. He said that filmmakers only thought of him as a romantic hero or to 'dance around trees'. This fact limited the scope of him playing a character different from his perceived image.

However, he sees things changing in Indian cinema, with the movie-going population evolving and open to new and different films.

When asked about what he thought about the younger generation of actors in Bollywood, he spoke about Alia Bhatt and how he admired her for taking up challenging roles from Highway to Raazi.

"It’s very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts. Alia has been lucky and of course, she has the talent too," added Kapoor.

