Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rishi Kapoor cast in Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph's Bollywood debut

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is credited with directing the original Drishyam starring Mohanlal, is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with an upcoming thriller. The film, an official remake of the 2012 Spanish film The Body, features Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala (seen before in films like Kaalakaandi, Chef and Raman Raghav 2.0).

In a report by Bollywood Hungama, it is revealed that the film will be shot in parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. Speaking to the publication, the actress said that she is really excited to work with a director like Joseph as he knows how to get the audience glued to the story till the end.

As for working with Hashmi, the actress said that she hasn't met him yet, but feels he takes his work seriously and comes prepared.

The film will be shot in a start-to-end schedule starting from May-June.

It was previously reported that Hashmi will also be working with Jannat director Kunal Deshmukh for yet another thriller. The film will be produced by Son of Sardaar producer NR Pachisia and Emraan Hashmi. It will be penned by National Award-winning writer Shridhar Raghavan.

Dhulipala, on the other hand, is working with Aanand L Rai's Hindi-Malayalam bilingual Moothon, whose Hindi dialogues have been penned by Anurag Kashyap, adds the Bollywood Hungama report.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 15:38 PM