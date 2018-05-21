Mulk first look: Taapsee Pannu returns to the courtroom as a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha's film

The first look of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming social thriller Mulk has been released. Pannu, who plays a lawyer in this Anubhav Sinha-directorial, marks her return to the courtroom after the 2016 drama, Pink.

The first look shows Pannu in the middle of a very significant moment while presenting her client's case in the court. Standing beside Rishi Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the drama, Pannu cuts a bold figure as a lawyer. Neena Gupta features in the first look as well.

एक बार फिर अदालत होगी, कटघरा होगा, एक परिवार होगा, एक मानसिकता होगी और विरोध होगा। perhaps the most relevant topic of current time #Mulk

और हाँ ..... रमज़ान मुबारक

- Aarti

(पूरा नाम जानने के लिए मिलिए cinema घर मैं 27th July 2018 को..... इन्तज़ार रहेगा) pic.twitter.com/lHaM08kcAB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 21, 2018

In her caption, Pannu hints that the film deals with a burning social issue. She has already appeared in hard-hitting thrillers such as Naam Shabana and Baby, her most striking performance till date being in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink.

Firstpost had earlier reported that Prateik Babbar also stars in Mulk as Pannu's brother in law, who she tries to save after he is wrongly implicated in a terror-related crime. The film is reportedly set in Varanasi which happens to be the director's hometown and also the first time he is exploring the city on camera.

Mulk releases on 27 July.

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 18:33 PM