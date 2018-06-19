Ranbir Kapoor responds to Salman Khan's criticism of Sanju trailer: No person has played himself in his own biopic

Since the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju has so far received mostly positive responses. The actor has completely changed himself to play Dutt in different phases of his life.

However, Salman Khan differs in opinion. “I was wondering why is someone other than him (Dutt) is playing his part in the film. I think the last seven to eight years of his life in the movie should have been done by himself as noone can do it better than him," the Race 3 actor had said.

Kapoor, in a recent media interaction, responded to this comment, "It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role." He added that whether people see him as the 40-year-old Dutt or as the 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt.

Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza, Sanju has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to release on 29 June.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 12:08 PM