Nana Patekar denies sexual harassment allegations by Tanushree Dutta: Will see what I can do legally

Nana Patekar, who is currently under fire for allegedly sexually harassing and intimidating Tanushree Dutta on the sets of Horn OK Please, has responded to the accusations. In an interaction with Times Now, the actor denied Dutta's claims and said he'll see what he can do legally.

Patekar said there were four to five hundred people present on set which made it impossible for someone to sexually harass a woman and get away with it. When the reporter asked him if he was exploring the legal route, he said, "Will see what I can do legally. It's a waste talking (to media), you guys will play up anything."

LISTEN IN: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar speaks to TIMES NOW, threatens to sue actor Tanushree Dutta pic.twitter.com/ezH4lFiqxV — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 27, 2018

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar threatens to sue actor Tanushree Dutta. @Aruneel_S with details pic.twitter.com/ilHaT9fONr — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 27, 2018

Dutta recently spoke out against Patekar's alleged 'indecent' behaviour saying he had touched her inappropriately during a song sequence which he wasn't originally supposed to be a part of. As per Dutta's story, her encounter with Patekar had such a deep impact on her that she developed post-traumatic stress disorder and kept refusing films. She also alleged that everyone on set had seen Patekar misbehaving with her but no one raised their voice. When she locked herself in her vanity van, the production allegedly sent bouncers to intimidate her and get her to shoot.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 17:31 PM