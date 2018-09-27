You are here:

Nana Patekar denies sexual harassment allegations by Tanushree Dutta: Will see what I can do legally

FP Staff

Sep,27 2018 17:29:58 IST

Nana Patekar, who is currently under fire for allegedly sexually harassing and intimidating Tanushree Dutta on the sets of Horn OK Please, has responded to the accusations. In an interaction with Times Now, the actor denied Dutta's claims and said he'll see what he can do legally.

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar. Image via Twitter/@latestbreaking1

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar. Image via Twitter/@latestbreaking1

Patekar said there were four to five hundred people present on set which made it impossible for someone to sexually harass a woman and get away with it. When the reporter asked him if he was exploring the legal route, he said, "Will see what I can do legally. It's a waste talking (to media), you guys will play up anything."

Dutta recently spoke out against Patekar's alleged 'indecent' behaviour saying he had touched her inappropriately during a song sequence which he wasn't originally supposed to be a part of. As per Dutta's story, her encounter with Patekar had such a deep impact on her that she developed post-traumatic stress disorder and kept refusing films. She also alleged that everyone on set had seen Patekar misbehaving with her but no one raised their voice. When she locked herself in her vanity van, the production allegedly sent bouncers to intimidate her and get her to shoot.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 17:31 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Horn Ok Please , Nana Patekar , Tanushree Dutta

also see

Ganesh Acharya denies harassment allegations made by Tanushree Dutta, says Nana Patekar is 'a very sweet person'

Ganesh Acharya denies harassment allegations made by Tanushree Dutta, says Nana Patekar is 'a very sweet person'

Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of harassment: People in industry know he has beaten, molested actresses

Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of harassment: People in industry know he has beaten, molested actresses

Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: Not right to comment without knowing the veracity

Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: Not right to comment without knowing the veracity