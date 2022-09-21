Not the ones to make conventional choice, actor duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s unique personalities are also woven into the kind of wedding they wish to have. Even the elements surrounding their wedding has been unique to who they are. It’s a known fact the two actors are quirky and have a unique aesthetic sense of their own.

Now a look at their wedding invite can only make us imagine how fun this could are. The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads – “Couple Matches” with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in a traditional garbs both riding a bicycle.

Also, Richa Chadha is surely not the one to go the conventional route. The actress is apparently working non stop between her hectic work schedule to plan a rather interesting wedding for herself and her beau, Ali Fazal. The actress does all her meetings and planning with her team of her wedding in between takes on sets of Heeramandi.

While the Jodi is having five functions is now a known fact, Richa’s is said to be having 5 different designers designing for her including an international label.

One of the places where Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in first week of October.

A report by Pinkvilla also stated that on 30 September, their pre-wedding festivities will kick start at the Delhi Gymkhana and will continue for three days. Reportedly, Ali and Richa’s Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on 1 October and on 2 October, the couple will reportedly have a wedding party for their extended family and friends. Then Richa and Ali will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities, after three days of celebrations in the national capital. And finally, on 6 October, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai at a rented bungalow, which will be followed by a grand reception at the South Mumbai hotel for their industry friends on 7 October.

