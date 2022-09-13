Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will wrap up their work commitments by September 24, 2022.

Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting Mirzapur 3. The actors have been committed to complete shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa was originally meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for Heeramandi has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week.

Richa will soon after fly down to Delhi on 27th September and Ali will join her shortly after in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.

As per the reports, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on 30 September at Delhi Gymkhana and continue for 3 days with mehendi and sangeet taking place on 1st October.

The duo will have a special party for their extended family members and close friends on 2nd October and post that Ali and Richa will shift to Mumbai for the rest of the festivities. The couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on 6th October at a rented bungalow followed by a grand reception on 7th October for their Bollywood friends at a South-Mumbai hospital.

In 2020, Ali and Richa had shared about their relationship and were planning to tie the knot that year but it got postponed due to COVID. At that time Richa had said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”

