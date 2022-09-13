And finally on October 6, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai at a rented bungalow, which will be followed by a grand reception at the South Mumbai hotel for their industry friends on 7 October.

Head over heels in love with each other, Bollywood’s power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a relationship for a few years now. Time and again news about them getting hitched is speculated online. However, it appears that giving respite to their desperately awaited fans, the couple has decided to embark on the new journey of life and tie the knot. Yes, you read that right. Richa and Ali’s much-delayed wedding finally has a date, and honestly, fans can’t keep calm. According to a Pinkvilla report, the wedding bells are all set to ring in the tinsel town, as the couple will be celebrating their reunion across Delhi and Mumbai in September end and October first week.

Citing its sources, the Pinkvilla revealed that on 30 September, their pre-wedding festivities will kick start at the Delhi Gymkhana and will continue for three days. Reportedly, Ali and Richa’s Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on 1 October and on 2 October, the couple will reportedly have a wedding party for their extended family and friends. Then Richa and Ali will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities, after three days of celebrations in the national capital. And finally, on 6 October, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai at a rented bungalow, which will be followed by a grand reception at the South Mumbai hotel for their industry friends on 7 October.

It was back in 2012 that Ali and Richa met each other for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. After dating for around seven years, Ali popped the big question and proposed to Richa in 2019, and the two were supposed to tie the knot in 2020. However, things got delayed due to the pandemic, after which speculations were making rounds that they would get married in March this year.

On the work front, Richa and Ali are all set to reunite on-screen for the third installment of Fukrey. Richa was last seen in Hotstar’s The Great Indian Murder. Next, she will be seen in Benjamin Johns’ Ainaa.

On the other hand, Ali is completely jam-packed with projects. The actor, who is currently busy shooting the third season of Mirzapur, will be next seen in Arati Kadav’s The Astronaut and His Parrot, Ric Roman Waugh’s Kandahar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, and Prakash Raj’s Tadka.

