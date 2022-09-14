The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in first week of October.

One of the places where Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

A report by Pinkvilla also stated that on 30 September, their pre-wedding festivities will kick start at the Delhi Gymkhana and will continue for three days. Reportedly, Ali and Richa’s Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on 1 October and on 2 October, the couple will reportedly have a wedding party for their extended family and friends. Then Richa and Ali will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities, after three days of celebrations in the national capital. And finally, on 6 October, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai at a rented bungalow, which will be followed by a grand reception at the South Mumbai hotel for their industry friends on 7 October.

Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting Mirzapur 3. The actors have been committed to complete shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa was originally meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for Heeramandi has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week.

Richa will soon after fly down to Delhi on 27th September and Ali will join her shortly after in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.

