Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre wedding celebrations to be held at this 110-year old venue
The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in first week of October.
One of the places where Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club.
The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in first week of October.
A report by Pinkvilla also stated that on 30 September, their pre-wedding festivities will kick start at the Delhi Gymkhana and will continue for three days. Reportedly, Ali and Richa’s Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on 1 October and on 2 October, the couple will reportedly have a wedding party for their extended family and friends. Then Richa and Ali will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities, after three days of celebrations in the national capital. And finally, on 6 October, Richa and Ali will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai at a rented bungalow, which will be followed by a grand reception at the South Mumbai hotel for their industry friends on 7 October.
Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting Mirzapur 3. The actors have been committed to complete shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa was originally meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for Heeramandi has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week.
Richa will soon after fly down to Delhi on 27th September and Ali will join her shortly after in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Swara Bhasker: ‘OTT has given birth to new stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Kumar’
Swara Bhasker in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost on Jahaan Chaar Yaar and #BoycottBollywood says that why are we not talking about the four hit films that Bollywood has given us this year and only LSC and Rakshbandhan which failed at the box office.
12 Years of Sonakshi Sinha: Dahaad to Nikita Roy, upcoming projects of the actress that could make her roar
Sonakshi Sinha started off with a bang with Dabangg in 2010, was hailed as the 100-crore princess by Ranveer Singh, went through an unavoidable slump, and could now roar.
From Thor to Koffee With Karan: Ten OTT films and shows to add to your watchlist this weekend
OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have you covered for the weekend with films and shows that will keep you hooked.