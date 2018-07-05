You are here:

Researching terrorist David Headley helped Prateik prepare for role in Mulk, says director Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha says he and his team wanted a lot of realism in Mulk and so its actor Prateik Babbar, who plays a misguided youth in the upcoming film, had to research on terrorist David Headley.

His co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana also underwent intense lessons for the courtroom drama.

Ashutosh and Taapsee, who play public prosecutor and defence lawyer respectively, were trained by retired high court judge Nadeem Siddiqi for their courtroom scenes to ensure the legal system was aptly represented.

"We wanted a lot of realism involved in the film. So we hired the services of professionals like a judicial expert, a religious practioner, a law and order representative and the likes. Prateik did a lot of reading up and in particular the David Headley episode," Sinha said in a statement.

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sinha, who has also directed it.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 15:11 PM