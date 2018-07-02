You are here:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at Dabangg Tour; new Mulk posters released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,02 2018 18:45:56 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Prateik Babbar's the 'misguided' one in Mulk

A new motion poster of Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk has been unveiled and it introduces Prateik Babbar as the "misguided youth" in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade goes on floors

South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna attended the launch ceremony of their upcoming Telugu outing, Dear Comrade.

Taapsee's tribute to the Indian men's hockey team

Playing a hockey player in her next film Soorma, Taapsee Pannu knows what goes on in the field and behind it. Saluting the spirit of the Indian men's hockey team, the actress shared a new still from her film.

Janhvi Kapoor looks picture perfect in purple

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Currently busy promoting her Bollywood film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has been serving some looks. The soon-to-be-actress took to Instagram to share this portrait.

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha take to the stage

Salman Khan is currently performing with his entourage as part of the Dabangg Tour. The star shared a photo of himself with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Manish Paul and Guru Randhawa on stage.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:45 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Janhvi Kapoor #Katrina Kaif #mulk #Prateik Babbar #Salman Khan #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide #Sonakshi Sinha #Taapsee Pannu

also see

Janhvi Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes photo from Dhadak shoot: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Janhvi Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes photo from Dhadak shoot: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

New poster of Akshay Kumar's Gold revealed; Anil, Arjun Kapoor get ready for IIFA 2018: Social Media's Stalker Guide

New poster of Akshay Kumar's Gold revealed; Anil, Arjun Kapoor get ready for IIFA 2018: Social Media's Stalker Guide

First look of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate; 15 years of Jhankaar Beats: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

First look of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate; 15 years of Jhankaar Beats: Social Media Stalkers' Guide