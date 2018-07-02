You are here:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at Dabangg Tour; new Mulk posters released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Prateik Babbar's the 'misguided' one in Mulk

Prateik Babbar... The misguided youth in #Mulk... Costars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta... Directed by Anubhav Sinha... 3 Aug 2018 release... Motion poster featuring Prateik: pic.twitter.com/k9wkI0e68g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

A new motion poster of Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk has been unveiled and it introduces Prateik Babbar as the "misguided youth" in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade goes on floors

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in #DearComrade [Telugu film]... Launch ceremony was graced by music composer MM Keeravani and directors Sukumar, Koratala Siva and Chandrasekhar Yeleti... Directed by Bharat Kamma... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers. pic.twitter.com/QRVZLzq1Xj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna attended the launch ceremony of their upcoming Telugu outing, Dear Comrade.

Taapsee's tribute to the Indian men's hockey team

Just wearing the jersey in #Soorma made me pause and think of the pressure and responsibility that comes with it, wonder how our sportstars handle the pressure on field and shine through. Congratulations to our Men’s hockey team! Truly proud ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0Aeo03nQDE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 2, 2018

Playing a hockey player in her next film Soorma, Taapsee Pannu knows what goes on in the field and behind it. Saluting the spirit of the Indian men's hockey team, the actress shared a new still from her film.

Janhvi Kapoor looks picture perfect in purple

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

Currently busy promoting her Bollywood film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has been serving some looks. The soon-to-be-actress took to Instagram to share this portrait.

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha take to the stage

Salman Khan is currently performing with his entourage as part of the Dabangg Tour. The star shared a photo of himself with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Manish Paul and Guru Randhawa on stage.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:45 PM