Mulk first look poster: Taapsee Pannu turns defence lawyer in Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama

The first look posters of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Mulk are out and they mark Taapsee Pannu's return to the courtroom after her 2016 film, Pink. The posters also introduce us to Murad Ali Mohammed (played by Rishi Kapoor) who is the accused. Pannu, an accomplished defence lawyer presents his case in the court.

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu... First look posters of #Mulk... Teaser out tomorrow... Directed by Anubhav Sinha... Produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/dMt3I2IzQ5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Earlier reports have suggested that Kapoor's character is wrongly accused of a terror act due to his religion and Taapsee, who happens to be from the same family, comes to his rescue. Prateik Babbar is also reported to be a part of the drama but has not made an appearance in the posters yet.

Sinha, who had last written the screenplay of Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit-Nene-starrer Gulaab Gang, is marking his return to direction with Mulk. He had last helmed Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2011 superhero film Ra.One.

Mulk will reportedly be set in Varanasi which happens to be the director's hometown and also the first time he is exploring the city on camera. The film is slated for a 3 August release.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 18:23 PM