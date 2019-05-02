Regina King, Oscar-winning actress from If Beale Street Could Talk, signs multi-year deal with Netflix

Academy Award-winning actress Regina King has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce films and series under her production company Royal Ties, Variety reports. Regina's sister Reina King will serve as the head of production.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix,” the report quoted Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, as saying.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, King said that she is "beyond thrilled" to join forces with the streaming giant and is excited to "play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

King won the Oscar for the best supporting actress for her performance as Sharon Rivers in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

She has also won three Emmy Awards, most recently in 2018 for the role of Latrice Butler in Netflix's Seven Seconds, which aired for one season on the platform.

King, who has previously directed episodes of This is Us and The Good Doctor, will next be seen in Damon Lindeloff’s upcoming HBO series Watchmen.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:27:59 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.