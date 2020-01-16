You are here:

Kabir Khan says India did not win a cricket World Cup match before 1983, Twitter offers fact check

FP Staff

Jan 16, 2020 11:00:51 IST

Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83 is one of most anticipated films of 2020. However, as the release date draws near, it seems Khan has already landed himself in trouble with cricket fans. A factual error during an interview had Twitterati questioning Khan's research for 83.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Khan pointed out how the 1983 world cup was a turning point for the Indian cricket team as the country had never won a cricket world cup match before. "Till ‘83, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup. The first match of the World Cup in 83 was India vs West Indies where they actually defeated the West Indies, which was the big upset."



However, this statement seems to have angered fans, after which Twitterati did their own research, and pointed out in the first Cricket World Cup in 1975, India won a match defeating East Africa by 10 wickets. Check out some of the reactions here

83 features Ranveer Singh as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, and chronicles India's historic win under his captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated the West Indies to bag their first ever World Cup trophy.

The film is scheduled to release on 10 April.

