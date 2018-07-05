Kabir Khan's upcoming cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, to release on 10 April, 2020

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of cricketer and former Indian team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming cricket drama titled 83, based on India's win against the West Indies in 1983. Apart from the titular character, casting for other main roles is still underway, according to Mumbai Mirror. The same report also stated that the film may also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the coach of the winning team.

The same report had also stated that the film's shooting would commence later this year and would release in August 2019. However, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently announced on Twitter that 83 will now hit the theatres on 10 April, 2020.

The development was announced on the official Twitter handle of the film as well. Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment are the makers of 83 in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films.

Khan is known for blockbuster like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight starring Salman Khan. Singh's last film was the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavaat. He will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, which will release on 14 February and also in Rohit Shetty's cop film Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 17:36 PM