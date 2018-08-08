India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar advices Virat Kohli to worry less and to follow his instincts
For a significant part of his 24-year career, Tendulkar shouldered the burden of Indian batting and Kohli is performing the same role in present day.
London: He has "been there and done that" which is the reason why Sachin Tendulkar's singular piece of advice for Virat Kohli is to worry less and follow his instincts.
For a significant part of his 24-year career, Tendulkar shouldered the burden of Indian batting and Kohli is performing the same role in present day.
Virat Kohli bats on Day 3 of the first Test. Reuters
Despite his classic 149 and 51 in the opening Test against England, India lost by 31 runs and there has been a lot of advice for the Indian captain.
When asked about what would he tell Kohli, Tendulkar told ESPNcricinfo: "I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue. Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve, and let your heart guide the way."
The highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs wants Kohli to remain passionate about his goal.
"Along the way, there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow."
Kohli has conquered the final frontier as a batsman after his Edgbaston century but the maestro said that irrespective of the quantum of runs scored, a performer should never be satisfied.
"I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough. You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him," he said.
"The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get 10 wickets, but batters can go on and on, so don't be satisfied, just be happy.
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2018
