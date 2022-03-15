Rannvijay Singha is married to Prianka Vohra and has two children, Kainaat Singha and Jahaanvir Singha.

Actor, VJ and TV personality Rannvijay Singh Singha turns 39 today, 16 March. He rose to fame with MTV Roadies wherein he won as a contestant and then, went on to host the show.

Singha has been associated with MTV Roadies from 2004 onwards and has taken on several roles including a gang leader as well as a host. Singha has also hosted MTV Splitsvilla for several seasons.

Singha is married to Prianka Vohra and has two children, Kainaat Singha and Jahaanvir Singha. As Rannvijay Singha celebrates his 39th birthday, here is a look at his Instagram gallery with his family:

1. Rannvijay Singha shares a picture with his wife Prianka Singha performing water sports in Dubai.

2. Rannvijay Singha shares a heartwarming image with his mother, wife and daughter on the occasion of International Women's Day.

3. Singha shared a picture of his parents on his social media handle on their 40th wedding anniversary and it's just adorable.

4. Rannvijay Singha shared a picture with his wife Prianka Singha and their daughter Kainaat Singha in a boat in Dubai. The actor can be seen wearing a white tee shirt with blue denim and has completed the look with neon sneakers, a cap and goggles.

5. Rannvijay Singha's image with his brother Harman Singha is all set to make us nostalgic and miss our siblings.



6. Rannvijay Singha shared a picture with his wife Prianka Singha on the occasion of Valentine's Day and it is every bit romantic.

7. The actor's picture with his daughter Kainaat Singha is as cute and adorable as it can get.