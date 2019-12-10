Rangoli Chandel accuses Alia Bhatt of award-fixing after actress walks out with Best Actress trophy before ceremony

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel seems to have accused Alia Bhatt of award-fixing after a video surfaced online, showing the actress walking away with a trophy even before the beginning of the award show.

The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held on Sunday in Mumbai, with Bollywood bigwigs Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Ananya Panday attending the event. However, a video from the event has gone viral, where Alia is seen posing with the Best Actress trophy. In the video, a woman's voice is heard, speculated to be Alia's manager, asking when the picture will be released. When a photographer responds saying that it will be posted after an hour, the lady requests him to release it seven hours later.

Rangoli has shared the video on Twitter, taking a jibe at Alia for being "honest enough to do this in secret, and not in the public eye."

Check out her tweet here

Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai 😁 https://t.co/bF8jlSgp6E — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

Chandel has frequently been in news for criticising Alia. Chandel had earlier claimed Mahesh Bhatt had hurled a slipper at a 19-year-old Kangana Ranaut during the preview of their film Woh Lamhe.

In a media interaction at the screening of Yours Truly, Bhatt had addressed these allegations. "Our values teach us not to point fingers at our children. They are like my kids and talking about them might work for you, but it is against my values. I never refuse to give my opinion by saying, 'No comments' but, since it is about a junior kid (Kangana), who has started her career with us, if she or her relative (Rangoli) has said something about us, my reply would drag the matter further. I will never ever say anything against our children. It is against my nature. If someone is getting required attention by abusing me, why would I take it as an offense? I will not ignore it but I will not insult them either."

Chandel had also attacked and criticised Alia and her mother Soni Razdan on social media. Chandel hinted at their British citizenship, and said they are "living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred." Soni hit back at Rangoli and Kangana, but later deleted her tweet.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 12:41:08 IST