Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli calls Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan 'non-Indians living off this land'

FP Staff

Apr 16, 2019 16:39:24 IST

After winning an online poll by Bollywood Life for the Best Actress of 2019, Kangana Ranaut had taken a jibe at Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy, calling it mediocre.

Now, her sister Rangoli Chandel also took to social media and criticised Alia and her mother Soni Razdan. She hinted at their British citizenship and said that they are "living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred."

During an interview with India Today, Alia had shared that she would be unable to cast her vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019 as she does not hold an Indian passport, reports Hindustan Times. Soni Razdan also hit back at a troll who wrote, "u have no place in India to preach" in response to her tweet urging people to vote.

Randeep Hooda, who has shared screen space with Alia in Highway, tweeted in her support as well.

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , highway , Kangana Ranaut , Lok Sabha Election 2019 , QnA , Randeep Hooda , Rangoli Chandel , Soni Razdan

