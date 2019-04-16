Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli calls Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan 'non-Indians living off this land'

After winning an online poll by Bollywood Life for the Best Actress of 2019, Kangana Ranaut had taken a jibe at Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy, calling it mediocre.

Now, her sister Rangoli Chandel also took to social media and criticised Alia and her mother Soni Razdan. She hinted at their British citizenship and said that they are "living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred."

These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations. https://t.co/FAwHChqopC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2019

During an interview with India Today, Alia had shared that she would be unable to cast her vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019 as she does not hold an Indian passport, reports Hindustan Times. Soni Razdan also hit back at a troll who wrote, "u have no place in India to preach" in response to her tweet urging people to vote.

I do actually. My father is Indian. Lived in India since I was 3 months old. Pay taxes. Hold an Overseas Citizen of India card. If my hard earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate https://t.co/pizCzuTJEQ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2019

Randeep Hooda, who has shared screen space with Alia in Highway, tweeted in her support as well.

Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 16, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 16:39:24 IST

